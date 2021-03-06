After lengthy discussions among the Democrats themselves around sticking points, such as the minimum wage and benefits for the unemployed, the blue party asserted its minimal majority in the Senate to pass the economic stimulus bill. This plan is one of the spearheads of the Biden Administration, which seeks to push the United States toward economic recovery.

The United States Senate approved this Saturday, March 6, the rescue plan and economic stimulus of 1.9 trillion dollars promoted by President Joe Biden, which is the first major legislative victory for the Democratic Administration.

The package of measures, aimed at mitigating the economic effects of the health crisis caused by the pandemic, was approved by a very narrow margin in a vote that divided the House in two: 50 Democratic votes and 49 Republican votes.

The passed legislation provides for direct payments of $ 1,400 to millions of American families, weekly benefits of $ 300 to people who were unemployed during the crisis, and funds for vaccines and medical equipment.

The bill got the green light from the Senate after a fierce dispute among the same Democratic ranks over aid for unemployed people, which was initially expected to be higher.

The law must return to the House of Representatives, which had already approved a different version of the bill, so it will have to review it again. The lower house has a Democratic majority, so an easy victory is expected.

News in development …