The US Senate on Sunday approved the Democrats’ climate, health and fiscal plan, which includes investments of hundreds of billions of dollars in clean energy over the next 10 years.

The Inflation Reduction Act (the project’s official name) received the green light after a session of more than 20 hours of debate and amendments, in which Republicans sought to force politically difficult votes, as a way of overturning the consensus among currents. progressives.

The bill advanced despite the approval of one of the latest Republican amendments, aimed at limiting the collection of a minimum tax to 15% for companies with profits of more than $1 billion, thanks to the support of Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, who raised fears about the future of the agreement.

There were also some amendments by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, to try to shift some of the climate and health aspects of the program to the left, but all were rejected so that the text was kept as intact as possible, thus ensuring the support of all. the progressives.

The tie-breaking vote was by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Unity was necessary, as all Republican senators were against the bill. Currently, the Senate is split in half between progressives and conservatives, with Democrats having the tiebreaker vote for the country’s vice president, Kamala Harris.

The Inflation Reduction Act provides for more than $400 billion in new investments, almost all of which focus on boosting the US green energy industry and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

This would be the biggest climate change package in the country’s history. Advocates estimate that it will serve to reduce pollutant emissions by about 40% by 2030.

Tax on billionaire companies will finance project

To fund the bill, Democrats are proposing a minimum tax of 15% for companies with profits greater than $1 billion, as well as a boost to the tax collection agency to make evasion more difficult.

In addition, the plan would allow Medicare – a health coverage program for people over 65 – to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs.

The White House hopes that this will reduce drug prices and help, in part, reduce pressures from high inflation, which reached 9.1% in June, in addition to contributing to the reduction of the public deficit.