The Ukraine aid bill received enough votes in the US Senate to advance to the House of Representatives. This is reported by The Guardian February 13.

“The Democratic-led US Senate voted to approve a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan,” the article states.

The vote reportedly saw lawmakers pass the 60-vote threshold to send the bill to the House floor.

“With no changes to border policy in the Senate, the House will have to continue to work on these important issues on its own terms,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

On February 12, the US Senate agreed to hold a final vote on the aid bill for Israel and Ukraine, which does not contain provisions to tighten controls on the American border with Mexico.

Earlier, on February 9, US President Joe Biden, during a meeting at the White House with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, called the Republican Party's delay in providing assistance to the Ukrainian side akin to criminal negligence.

The day before, it became known that the package bill on assistance to Israel and Ukraine, from which provisions on tightening control measures on the southern border of the United States were excluded, passed the first procedural vote in the Senate of the American Congress. Prior to this, on February 7, a similar initiative with $20.23 billion in spending items to ensure border security with Mexico did not pass a procedural vote.

The bill in question was introduced by the upper house of the US Parliament on February 4. The document suggested that about $60 billion would be allocated to Ukraine, $14.1 billion to Israel, and another $20.2 billion to strengthen the border with Mexico due to the serious problem with the high number of illegal migrants.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Kyiv.