The US Senate approved on Thursday (Dec.15, 2022) a law authorizing a record $858 billion in annual defense spending. The value exceeds by US$ 45 billion that proposed by the US president, Joe Biden, and is 10% greater than this year’s (US$ 778 billion).

The score in the Senate was comfortable: 83 congressmen voted in favor of the project, while only 11 were against it.

As the text has already passed through the House, it will proceed to the White House for Biden’s sanction.

Voted annually by Congress, the bill is called the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act). Among other points, this year’s text includes a 4.6% salary increase for Defense Department military and civilians and funds purchases of weapons, ships and aircraft.

The project also provides support to Ukraine of US$ 800 million and includes a series of devices to strengthen Taiwan amid tension with China. Among them, spending up to US$ 10 billion over 5 years to finance weapons and military equipment for the island.

There is a section in the proposal that discourages government agencies from purchasing items containing semiconductors made by some Chinese companies. The purchase ban is to be implemented gradually over the next 5 years.

The text also ends the mandatory full vaccination against covid-19 for members of the US Armed Forces.

Republican Senator James Inhofe, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, celebrated the result of the vote. 🇧🇷This is the most important bill we do every year“, said.