The US Senate on Monday voted in favor of a multimillion-dollar bill aimed at boosting high-tech research and manufacturing, tackling Chinese influence and alleviating a global shortage of computer chips.

The legislation is the upper house’s version of the House of Representatives America Competes bill passed in February. Congressmen are expected to initiate negotiations between both parties in the House and Senate to match the different texts.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation, which has long stalled, would be “one of the most important achievements of the 117th Congress.”

“This bill, for all its provisions, is really about two big things: creating more American jobs and reducing costs for American families,” he told senators. “It will help reduce costs by making it easier to produce critical technologies such as semiconductors here in-house. It will create more jobs by bringing manufacturing back.”

Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell discuss drafts to begin formal negotiations on the legislation in April and a plenary vote in May or June.

Both the House and Senate versions contemplate US President Joe Biden’s goal of investing $52 billion in domestic research and production, marking a victory that could be announced before the midterm elections in November.

The House’s 2,900-page version passed largely along partisan lines, with Republicans arguing that it wasn’t tough enough on China and focused too much on issues like climate change and social inequality. That means it is destined for a conference committee, where Senate Republicans will have all the clout, as it will take 10 of them for the final text to return to the upper house.

Chuck Schumer said, however, that the legislation would spur a new generation of American innovation. “Any country that is the first to master the technologies of tomorrow will reconfigure the world in its image”, he indicated, on the Senate floor. “The United States cannot afford to take second place when it comes to technologies like 5G, AI (artificial intelligence), quantum computing, semiconductors, bioengineering and more.”

