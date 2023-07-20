Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2023 – 12:35 Share

São Paulo, 20th – United States exporters reported sales of 170,700 tons of wheat for the 2023/24 harvest in the week ended July 13, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced this Thursday, 20th.

The main buyers were Chile (78.2 thousand t), Japan (49.3 thousand t), Mexico (35.2 thousand t), Brazil (33 thousand t) and Algeria (20 thousand t), which compensated for cancellations made by undisclosed destinations (66 thousand t), Peru (5.5 thousand t), and Colombia (900 t)

For the 2024/25 season, no sales were reported.

The volume was below analysts’ estimates, which ranged from sales of 250 thousand tons to 500 thousand tons.

Shipments totaled 236.2 thousand tons. The main destinations in the period were Chile (80.7 thousand t), Taiwan (36.6 thousand t), Brazil (33 thousand t), Mexico (31.2 thousand t) and Peru (22 thousand t).