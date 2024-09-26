Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2024 – 10:36

São Paulo, 26 – US exporters reported sales of 1.57 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2024/25 harvest, after discounting cancellations, in the week ending September 19, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Thursday, 26.

The main buyers during the week were China (869.7 thousand t), undisclosed destinations (245.3 thousand t), the Netherlands (137 thousand t), Mexico (68.6 thousand t) and Turkey (66 thousand t), which offset the cancellations made by Spain (4.9 thousand t).

For 2025/26 no sales were reported.

The balance sold was within analysts’ estimates, who expected sales of 900 thousand tons to 2 million tons.

Shipments during the week totaled 518 thousand tons. The main destinations during the week were China (172.3 thousand t), the Netherlands (137 thousand t), Mexico (54.8 thousand t), Spain (50.1 thousand t) and Indonesia (40.7 thousand t).