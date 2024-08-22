California, United States.- A truck loaded with methamphetamine disguised as watermelons was seized at a border crossing between the United States and Mexico in San Diego, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office reported.

The methamphetamine, valued at more than $5 million, was detected on Aug. 16 when a trailer truck from Mexico was subjected to a detailed inspection, the agency said in a statement.

Among the real watermelons, agents found 1,220 packages wrapped in paper of a color that simulated watermelons. The total weight of the packages amounted to 2,080 kilos and tests determined that the contents were methamphetamine, the agency said.

The truck driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.