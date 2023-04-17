USA believes that the island of taiwan would be “very vulnerable” to a possible Chinese air attack, state documents from the leaked pentagon of which the newspaper echoed this Saturday The Washington Post.

Thus, the newspaper pointed out after analyzing the documentsthe US believes that it is unlikely that Taiwan thwarts Chinese military air superiority in potential conflict as island officials doubt that its air defenses can “accurately detect missile launches.”

Therefore, they consider the documents of the PentagonChina’s air force would have a much better chance of establishing early control of airspace.

In addition, tactics such as China’s use of civilian ships for military purposes have eroded the ability of US spy agencies to detect a possible invasion, according to leaked Pentagon assessments “containing worrying details,” the newspaper noted.

The revelations about Taiwan’s preparation for any possible conflict with China They come at a complex time for diplomatic relations between China and the United States.

The island is one of the biggest sources of conflict between the two countries, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its biggest military ally in the event of a war conflict with China.

Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jets fly overhead after the start of Chinese military exercises.

Beijing considers Taiwan a rogue province since Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the communist army.



just yesterday The Washington Post He also revealed other leaks indicating that the US government detected at least three other Chinese spy balloons apart from the one that flew over the United States in late January and was shot down over Atlantic waters on February 4.

The newspaper also obtained this image material from documents published on the Discord platform. The young man suspected of having disseminated that information there, Jack Teixeira, was charged this Friday for crimes of transmission and extraction of classified information.

The impact that this leak will have is still unknown, but some analysts have compared it to what the country experienced in 2013, when former analyst Edward Snowden exposed the scope of the massive espionage programs that United States launched after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

EFE