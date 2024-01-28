AP: US sees signs of progress in Israel-Hamas deal

US mediators in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas are making progress in developing an agreement under which Israel will temporarily end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The agency reports this The Associated Press.

According to him, negotiators are discussing the possibility of suspending military operations against Hamas for two months in exchange for the release of more than a hundred hostages.

The new terms of the yet-to-be-concluded deal will be implemented in two stages. In the first stage, hostilities will cease, which will enable Hamas to release women, elderly people and wounded hostages. Then Israel and Hamas will try to work out the details of the second stage during a month-long pause: during which Israeli soldiers and civilians will be released. Under the new agreement, Israel is being called on to allow large quantities of humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza.

U.S. officials understand the deal will not end the war, but it could lay the groundwork for a resolution to the conflict.

Earlier, the UK proposed a five-point plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian radical movement Hamas. Foreign Minister David Cameron discussed this initiative with the Israeli and Palestinian sides during his trip to the Middle East.

In October 2023, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Moscow’s position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not opportunistic in nature and is based on a decision of the UN Security Council, which provides for the coexistence of two independent states – Israel and Palestine.