WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States does not believe there is a threat from Russia using nuclear weapons, despite a recent escalation in Moscow’s rhetoric, a top U.S. defense official said on Friday.

“We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day to the best of our ability and do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to NATO territory,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the West should not underestimate the heightened risks of nuclear conflict due to the war in Ukraine.

Russia said earlier this month that it plans to deploy newly tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of mounting nuclear strikes against the United States by June.

Western concern about the risk of nuclear war increased after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 with a speech in which he pointedly referred to Moscow’s nuclear forces and warned that any attempt to getting in Russia’s way “will lead to consequences never seen in history.”

Earlier this month, CIA Director William Burns said the threat of Russia potentially using low-powered or tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine could not be ignored, but that the CIA did not see much practical evidence bolstering that concern.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine left thousands dead or injured, reduced towns and cities to rubble and forced more than 5 million people to flee abroad. Moscow calls its action a “special operation” to demilitarize the neighboring country.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart)

