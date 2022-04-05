The United States said on Monday that so far it has not seen evidence that the “atrocities” committed by Russia in Ukraine fall into the category of “genocide”, but believe they should be prosecuted as war crimes in the International Criminal Court. TPI) or on another forum.

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, told a news conference that at the moment it was not clear that Russia’s acts constituted “genocide”, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opined on Sunday.

“We have seen atrocities and we have seen war crimes. We have not yet seen a systematic deprivation of the lives of the Ukrainian people that reaches the level of genocide. But this is something we will continue to monitor,” Sullivan said.

A few hours earlier, Biden also avoided using the word “genocide” when asked about the massacre allegedly committed by Russian troops in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, and recalled that what he does is accuse Russia of committing “war crimes” for its attacks on civilians.

In this sense, Biden argues that there should be “a trial for war crimes” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to “account” for what has happened in that and other Ukrainian cities since the invasion began in February.

Asked about this, Sullivan said the US will consult with its allies on what is the “mechanism that makes the most sense” to advance such a trial.

“Obviously, the ICC (International Criminal Court) is a forum where war crimes have already been tried, but there were also examples of other mechanisms that were created (for this purpose) in other conflicts,” he added.

The United States is not a member of the Hague-based ICC and has criticized the international court in the past, although Sullivan has pointed out that this has not stopped his country from “collaborating” with the court on several occasions.

The adviser stressed, however, that “there are a variety of reasons why alternative forums could be considered” and stressed that this decision will not only depend on the United States, but also on its allies.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has asked the ICC to send a fact-finding mission to document atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops in the northern Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Ukrainian authorities reported that more than 400 bodies were found in the streets of Bucha, which Kuleba said constituted “the worst massacre in Europe since the Second World War”.

For its part, Russia has categorically rejected the participation of its soldiers in this alleged massacre, despite the fact that international media have documented the discovery of the bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, after the withdrawal of Russian troops that were besieging the area.