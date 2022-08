How did you feel about this matter?

The United States government on Friday defined China’s attitude of failing to cooperate with the country in several crucial areas, such as climate change, as “irresponsible” in retaliation for the visit of the US Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan.

White House National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby lamented that Beijing is not only punishing the US, but “the entire world”.

He recalled that now the biggest emitter of pollutants on the planet refuses to collaborate in the implementation of “crucial” decisions to combat the climate crisis, which, as he pointed out, affects American partners such as the islands of the Pacific, which are facing rising seas.

Kirby also condemned China’s sanctions against Pelosi and her family over her trip to Taiwan this week.

“I say this repeatedly, she had every right to go, and in the past a Speaker of the House has visited Taiwan without incident (Newt Gingrich, in 1997), as have several members of Congress, including this year,” the spokesperson said.

Beijing on Friday raised the level of its retaliation for Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan with actions including the suspension of cooperation mechanisms with Washington, sanctions on the US congresswoman and the crossing of ships and planes from the midline of the Taiwan Strait.

Two days after the veteran politician’s controversial trip, Beijing announced eight measures, including the suspension of cooperation in areas such as climate change, repatriation of illegal immigrants, criminal justice assistance and fighting transnational crime.