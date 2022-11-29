The United States wants to resume “as soon as possible” the dialogue with Russia on nuclear disarmament and is still trying to find out why the Russian government decided to postpone talks on the START or START Treaty III that was going to start tomorrow Tuesday.

“We would like to return to the agreed schedule as soon as possible. It is important, not just for our nations. It is important for the rest of the world,” John Kirby, one of the White House spokesmen, said at a press conference on Monday.

According to the spokesman, the United States has not yet gotten “a solid response” from the Russian government as to why they decided to postpone the talks that were to be held between November 29 and December 8 in Cairo.

The US embassy in Moscow is making the necessary arrangements to obtain an explanation from the Kremlin, Kirby said.

The Russian Ministry announced on Monday the cancellation of these talks in Cairo, but indicated that the meeting will be held “later,” without specifying a date.

The meeting had been announced by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov after Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Narishkin and CIA Director William Burns discussed in Ankara the growing nuclear risk and the international tensions derived from the Russian military intervention in Ukraine. The US suspended the dialogue on arms control after Russia’s war intervention in Ukraine.

Russia in turn informed Washington in August of its decision to ban US on-site inspections of its arsenal of nuclear weapons, citing difficulties in doing the same in the US due to Western sanctions on overflight permits and granting of visas to Russian officials.

In February 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden extended the last nuclear disarmament treaty for five yearsr in force between both powers, which had been signed in 2010.

The New START, which specifically includes a stockpile inspection system, was designed to reduce the number of nuclear warheads by 30%, up to 1,550 per country.

