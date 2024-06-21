While fears of a real war between Israel and Hezbollah grow, the United States through the American Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterates that it is necessary to avoid a further escalation with Lebanon. According to Arab media, the Israel Defense Forces have started to attack the Al Wazzani area in southern Lebanon but at the moment there is no confirmation from Israel. Furthermore, US officials tell CNN that, in the event of a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group could overwhelm Israeli air defenses in the north, including the Iron Dome air defense system.