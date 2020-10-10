Under pressure from President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that he will publish emails from former Democratic Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “We will bring this information out so that the American people can see it,” Pompeo told Fox News on Friday (local time). Trump had accused Pompeo of not publishing old emails from his former opponent Hillary Clinton from her time as Secretary of State.

“For this reason I am not satisfied with him,” Trump had previously said. The background to this is an affair over the use of private e-mail servers by Clinton when she was Secretary of State. Trump said Clinton should be jailed for the emails.

“I’m sure there will be more to see before the election,” Pompeo said at the time of publication. “Hillary Clinton should never have done that. It was unacceptable behavior,” stressed the Secretary of State. Assigning his employees to deal with the emails of one of his predecessors would most likely cause controversy. A 1939 law bans federal employees from most political activities.

Clinton had admitted that she used a private email server from 2009 to 2013. However, investigations revealed that she had acted negligently but had no criminal intent. The dispute over the use of private e-mail servers shaped the 2016 election campaign, in which Clinton ultimately lost the vote against Trump. (AFP)