Politico: US Secretary of State Blinken to Meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Feb. 5-6

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Beijing on February 5-6. This publication reports Politico.

According to information from diplomats, the US Secretary of State will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing. They are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Beijing’s nuclear arsenal, as well as cooperation in the fight against drugs and regarding US citizens detained in China.

The visit is a test of whether the meeting between Biden and Xi has paved the way for a more productive US-China relationship as it grows increasingly tense over various issues.