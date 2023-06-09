Politico: Blinken will be criticized for visiting China after reports of a spy base in Cuba

Members of the US Republican Party will criticize Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for visiting China, reports Politico.

It is clarified that the civil servant is expected to be sharply criticized, as he was about to go to China after reports of Beijing placing a secret spy base in Cuba to monitor the United States. Both Washington and the Cuban government have denied the accusations, the article says.

It is noted that the trip will be the first visit by a US official to China at the highest level since the visit of then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2018.

Earlier it became known that Beijing will deploy a spy base in Cuba to spy on the United States. It was reported that she would specialize in electronic intelligence and be able to intercept communications in the southeastern United States.