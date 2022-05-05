WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the State Department said, adding that he had mild symptoms.

The top US diplomat, fully vaccinated and boosted, has not been in President Joe Biden’s presence for several days and therefore Biden is not considered a close contact, the department said in a statement.

+ US Vice President Kamala Harris ends quarantine for covid-19

“The secretary will self-isolate at his home and maintain a virtual work schedule. He looks forward to returning to the Department and resuming all of his responsibilities and travels as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The State Department added that Blinken had tested negative on Tuesday and early Wednesday before testing positive.

Blinken attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington last weekend, a gathering of thousands that includes important figures in the press and politics.

The secretary met with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde earlier on Wednesday and with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday. Ebrard said in a tweet that he had taken a PCR test after meeting with Blinken.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis in Washington)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat