US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke about the military threats posed by Russia and China. His words during a speech at NATO headquarters in Brussels are conveyed by RIA News…

For Blinken, the threats are visible in the new military capabilities and strategies developed by Russia. They were allegedly made in order to “challenge” Western alliances and “undermine the existing world order.” In particular, the Secretary of State accused Moscow of “aggression in eastern Ukraine, building up military forces, large-scale exercises and creating threats in the Baltic and Black Seas, as well as in the Eastern Mediterranean.”