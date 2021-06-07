Completion of construction of SP-2 is actually a fait accompli. This was announced on Monday, June 7, by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a hearing at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives.

“The physical construction of the pipeline was already a fait accompli,” Blinken said. Bloomberg…

According to him, this was the reason for Washington’s refusal to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, which is implementing the project. Bliken added that the decision was made “for reasons of national security.” At the same time, the Secretary of State admitted that “this exception can be revoked.”

Blinken added that the continuation of the sanctions policy would damage relations between Washington and Berlin. He allowed the conclusion of an agreement with Germany to take action if Russia wants to use Nord Stream 2 to put pressure on any countries.

The concession made by the United States created a favorable atmosphere for negotiations with Germany, the secretary of state said. However, such negotiations are discussing ways to preserve the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine or to compensate for the loss of Kiev from the fact that gas will bypass Ukraine.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of Nord Stream 2. He noted that it takes about 10 days to start filling the line with gas. At the same time, work on the second line is underway.

On the same day, the Kremlin said that progress on the project was not related to the recent US withdrawal from sanctions against SP-2.

On May 26, US President Joe Biden called the restrictive measures at this stage against the gas pipeline a counterproductive step for relations with Europe, since the project is almost completed.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed.