US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that China has deployed 60000 troops on the northern border of India. Let me tell you that Pompeo has recently returned from Tokyo, where he participated in the Quad Group countries meeting with his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia. He took aim at China’s bad attitude and for raising warnings for the Quad countries. Countries in the Quad Group include the United States, Japan, India and Australia. Foreign ministers of the quad countries met in Tokyo on Tuesday. This is the first time a face-to-face conversation has taken place since the corona virus epidemic started.

Pompeo added, “I was with my counterparts in India, Australia and Japan, this format of four big democracies, four powerful economies, four nations is called the Quad.” All these four countries have real risks associated with the threats presented by the Communist Party of China.

In another interview with Larry O’Connor, Pompeo stated that the countries of the Quad Group have begun to develop an understanding and a set of policies that can jointly help these countries deal with China’s threats.

Pompeo said in another interview, “When the Wuhan virus came and Australia raised the issue of its investigation, we know that the Communist Party of China intimidated and threatened them as well.” Have faced such behavior and people of these countries know that the Communist Party of China is a threat to them.

Let me tell you that in East Ladakh, conflict between India and China has been going on for several months. After the violent clashes in the Galvan Valley on 15 June, tensions have increased. In this clash, 20 soldiers of India were martyred. There were also reports of casualties of soldiers from the Chinese side in the clash. There have been several diplomatic and military level talks on both sides to resolve the dispute, but so far no solution has been reached.

