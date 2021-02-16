US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken listed Washington’s claims against Russia. He spoke about this in an interview with NPR.

Blinken noted that Russia has taken a series of “egregious” actions that undermine American interests and values. He stressed that the US authorities will investigate and consider such cases. Among the main complaints, the head of the State Department named the alleged Russian interference in the American elections and cyberattacks on the US government. Also, the American diplomat mentioned the situation in Ukraine and other problematic points in relations between the two countries.

At the same time, the US Secretary of State said that the States intend to look for various ways to promote strategic stability with Russia. He cited as an example the rapid extension of the Treaty on Measures to Further Reduce and Limit Strategic Offensive Arms (START, unofficially known as START-3). According to Blinken, Moscow and Washington “must be able to work on both fronts.”

Earlier, the spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price said that Washington may impose new sanctions against Russia due to human rights violations. The United States is closely watching human rights abuses in Russia, Price said.