US Secretary of State Blinken discusses support for Ukraine with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, discussing support for Ukraine and threats to the security of countries. About it says in a release from the US State Department.

Blinken welcomed Warsaw’s assistance to Kyiv and “emphasized the strong commitment of the United States to continue supporting Ukraine.” He also stressed the importance of NATO unity and continued consultations with allies and partners on countering security threats.

Earlier, the US Congress approved the sale of 96 AH-64E Apache helicopters to Warsaw. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak.