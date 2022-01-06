US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi discussed efforts to “contain Russia” in the conflict over Ukraine, as well as the DPRK’s missile launch. It is reported by TASS…

According to the press service of the State Department of Ned Price, the parties “reaffirmed their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” “And we discussed efforts to restrain Russia from further hostilities or other aggressive steps,” the statement says.

It is also reported that the American secretary of state condemned the launch of a ballistic missile by the DPRK and noted that Washington is still unwavering in its readiness to defend Japan. “They also discussed cooperation with a view to full denuclearization and a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Price added.

He noted that Blinken and Hayashi also expressed their intention to “modernize the US-Japan alliance, agree on strategic goals and further strengthen cooperation.”

Earlier, North Korea announced successful tests of a supersonic missile conducted on Wednesday, January 5. The projectile flew 700 kilometers and accurately hit the target. The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, was not present at the tests.