US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a press conference following the AUSMIN talks at Government House in Brisbane. © Darren England/AAP/dpa

For years, the US judiciary has wanted Assange to be tried and extradited for allegations of espionage. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken once again justified US efforts in Australia.

Brisbane – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has defended his country’s ongoing efforts to prosecute Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. At a press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Brisbane, Blinken called for understanding for Washington’s position.

“The acts he is accused of have placed our national security at risk of serious damage – to the benefit of our adversaries – and placed human intelligence resources at grave risk,” Blinken said.

Legal tug of war over extradition

For years, the United States has been trying to get the native Australian extradited from Great Britain in a legal tug-of-war. Assange’s legal options for defending himself against this have now been largely exhausted.

Wong made it clear that Canberra is committed to ending prosecutions. At the same time, she stressed that the Australian government cannot interfere in ongoing legal proceedings in Great Britain.

The US judiciary wants to put Assange on trial for allegations of espionage. If convicted, he faces up to 175 years in prison. The 52-year-old is accused of having stolen and published secret material from US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan together with whistleblower Chelsea Manning, thereby endangering the lives of US informants. Supporters see Assange as a journalist who exposed war crimes.

In high security prison since 2019

Assange has been held in Belmarsh Maximum Security Prison in London since his arrest in 2019. He had previously spent several years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid arrest. Most recently, he failed with an application for an appeal against his extradition before the London High Court. This decision is now to be reviewed again. If it fails again, the only option left is to go to the European Court of Human Rights. dpa