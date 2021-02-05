WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned the expulsion of several European diplomats from Russia for their alleged participation in protests critical of the government. This is an “arbitrary and unjustified” step, which again shows Russia’s departure from its international obligations, said Blinken on Friday on Twitter. “We stand in solidarity with Germany, Poland and Sweden,” he wrote, referring to the diplomats’ countries of origin.

The diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden were declared “undesirable persons” by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday. To this end, the ambassadors of the three countries were summoned and they were given protest notes, it said. The diplomats allegedly took part in unauthorized protests in favor of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on January 23, during which thousands of demonstrators were arrested. This was incompatible with the diplomatic status, it was said to justify. / Jbz / DP / he