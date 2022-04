US Secretary of State: Bucha’s ‘crime’ is a ‘painful blow’

agencies

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken described the killing of civilians in the city of Bucha, near the Ukrainian capital, as a “painful blow”, adding: “It must stop.” “You can’t help but treat these photos as a painful blow,” he told CNN, adding, “This is the reality of what is happening every day as long as Russia’s brutality against Ukraine continues.”