US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Turkey as part of humanitarian aid in connection with the earthquake

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Turkey in the coming days as part of the humanitarian aid provided by Washington in connection with the devastating earthquake. About it informs Bloomberg.

A leading US diplomat will visit the Incirlik Air Base on February 19, which serves as a center for providing humanitarian assistance to victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. He will meet top Turkish leaders in Ankara to discuss post-quake US support, “as well as ways to further strengthen our partnership.” [с Турцией] as a valuable NATO ally.”

Blinken will travel to Turkey from Germany, where he will attend the Munich Security Conference and meet with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. After that, he will travel to Greece to meet with the country’s top leadership.

Two earthquakes in Turkey of magnitude 7.8 and 7.7, which began on February 6, became the strongest in the country since 1939 and affected several regions of Syria, as well as Lebanon, Iraq and Cyprus.

On February 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, naming the deadlines for completing rescue operations after earthquakes in the country, promised that they would continue until the rescuers removed the last survivor from the rubble.