US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Beijing. © Leah Millis/Reuters Pool via AP/dpa

The US Secretary of State is visiting China – and brings difficult topics of conversation with him: Russia’s war against Ukraine, Beijing’s threats against Taiwan and an ongoing trade conflict.

Beijing – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in China for his much-anticipated visit. As reported by Chinese state television, Blinken landed in Beijing today. A series of meetings with senior Chinese government officials are planned in Beijing during the trip, which lasts until tomorrow.

The goal is open communication so that both countries can shape their relationships responsibly, Blinken said before he left. Against the background of the strict Chinese corona measures, but also because of the very tense relations, there had been no visit by a US Secretary of State to Beijing since 2018. It is Blinken’s first trip to China since he took office.

Relations between Beijing and Washington are strained over a whole list of contentious issues. Among other things, China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, Beijing’s threats against Taiwan and the ongoing trade dispute between the two countries are causing contention. President Joe Biden’s government sees China as the greatest geopolitical challenge and is taking a tough stance on Beijing. dpa