An American diplomatic motorcade was fired upon in Sudan on 17 April. In view of the fact that the car is armored, none of the passengers was injured, said on Tuesday, April 18, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“I can confirm that an American diplomatic cortege was shot at yesterday. All of our employees are safe and unharmed. But this action was reckless, irresponsible and, of course, unsafe, ”he quotes him at a press conference following the G7 ministerial summit in Japan. Al Arabiya.

Earlier on April 17, Sudan’s rapid reaction forces (special forces, RRF) fired at an armored vehicle belonging to the US embassy, ​​sources at the US embassy told Al Arabiya TV channel. They indicated that the special forces deliberately fired about 100 bullets at the car.

On the evening of April 17, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced that the EU ambassador to Sudan had been attacked at his residence. He noted that this is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreements between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the sovereign council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy Hamidti. On the morning of April 15, clashes between the army and special forces began near the military base in the city of Meroe and in the country’s capital, Khartoum.