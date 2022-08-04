Home page politics

Of: Moritz serif

Split

US hopes China won’t attack Taiwan. A visit by Bärbel Pas, Speaker of Parliament, is currently not planned.

Washington – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes that there will be no escalation after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and that China not trigger a crisis. China held a military exercise after Pelosi’s visit and fired rockets at Taiwan.

“Many states around the world find that escalations will not yield any benefits and will instead have consequences,” Blinken told IPS CNN. the United States have an interest in peace and stability in Taiwan. “Nothing has changed in our position. I very much hope that Beijing will not trigger a crisis and not intensify its military actions,” he added.

Taiwan would be happy to see a German delegation

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s representative in Germany, Jhy-Wey Shieh, has suggested that a Bundestag delegation travel to his country. “The inhibitions to travel to Taiwan must fall,” he told the “Tagesspiegel”. “I propose that a Bundestag delegation headed by the speaker of the parliament (Bärbel Bas) travel to Taiwan. That would not come from the parliamentary groups, but from the Bundestag as such – as an independent legislative state body that represents the people and is not subordinate to the government,” said the diplomat.

However, Bas has no travel plans, as the Bundestag administration announced on request. According to them, there is an agreement between the seven sovereignty-relevant offices in Germany not to have personal contact with their respective counterparts in Taiwan. This affects the heads of the five constitutional bodies as well as the foreign and defense ministers and includes visits.

Parliament President Bärbel Bas received an invitation from Taiwan (archive photo). © Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture alliance

China rejects contacts from other countries to Taiwan

China regards democratic Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic and therefore strictly rejects official contacts from other countries to Taipei. Tensions between China, the US and Taiwan have escalated in response to the visit of Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives. The People’s Liberation Army of China announced target practice maneuvers around the island and near the coast by Sunday, designating six restricted areas. “It is the greatest potential for military conflict since 1996,” said the Taiwan representative. (mse/dpa)