CNN: Blinken sends Iran message asking not to retaliate for Haniyeh killing

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has conveyed a message to Iran asking it not to retaliate for the killing of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, reports CNN with reference to sources.

“US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday asked Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to convey messages to Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah,” the article says.

According to the TV channel’s source, the Qatari prime minister agreed to convey messages asking Blinken to refrain from retaliatory actions.

Hamas Politburo chief Haniyeh was killed on the night of July 31. The Palestinian movement confirmed the death of one of its leaders, calling the attack treacherous and blaming it on “Zionists.”

The New York Times, citing Iranian officials, reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered strikes on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh’s killing.