Antony Blinken arrived in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Thursday, April 15, on a surprise visit following President Joe Biden’s announcement to withdraw US troops from the country. As NATO allies back the decision, many Afghans fear escalating violence.

The United States accelerates its withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan. Following President Joe Biden’s announcement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Thursday to pave the way for the withdrawal, set for September 11, and convince the country’s leaders to end the longest war being waged by the United States.

During the visit, Blinken met with senior Afghan authorities, including President Ashraf Ghani and the President of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah.

The head of US diplomacy tried to assure them that his country will remain committed to Afghanistan. “I wanted to demonstrate with my visit the continued commitment of the United States to the Islamic Republic and the Afghan people,” Blinken told President Ashraf Ghani during their meeting at the presidential palace in Kabul.

“We respect the decision and we are adjusting our priorities,” Ghani responded to the senior US official.

The war in Afghanistan, which began on October 7, 2001, has killed some 160,000 soldiers and civilians. And although in 2011 the US troops numbered over 100,000, currently there are 2,500 uniformed. “The solution in Afghanistan is not a military one,” the White House declared last Tuesday.

Echoing this message, Blinken told Abdullah Abdullah that there is “a new chapter, but it is a new chapter that we are writing together.”

“We have exchanged views on the US decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and the Afghan Peace Process. I thanked him and the US Government for their support for Afghanistan and their new commitment to continue supporting our country and peace efforts, ”the HCNR president wrote on Twitter.

NATO allies will follow suit to the US.

The US Secretary of State arrived in Kabul from Brussels (Belgium) where he met with NATO representatives. He and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin quickly obtained Allied approval to end their mission in Afghanistan.

Thus, the approximately 7,000 NATO troops will leave in a few months, ending the foreign military presence in the country.

The United States maintains that missions conducted jointly with NATO have achieved their goal of eliminating Osama bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda network in Afghanistan.

An argument that has been rejected by some, who claim that demilitarization will mean a loss of freedom for Afghans.

“My opinion is very pessimistic,” said Naheed Farid, one of half a dozen civic leaders, mostly women, who met with Blinken at the US Embassy in Kabul, when asked about the future of her country. .

Despite billions of dollars invested, 20 years after the invasion, more than half of the 36 million Afghans live on less than $ 2 a day, according to World Bank figures.

In the last two decades, corruption has been prevalent among the rulers. Many Afghans fear the chaos will get even worse when the United States and NATO allies leave.

