US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a Middle East tour on Wednesday without making any visible progress on a truce in Gaza, although he warned Israel and Hamas that the US proposal for a ceasefire could be “the last chance” for peace.

This was the Secretary of State’s ninth trip to the region since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, triggered by an unprecedented deadly attack by the Islamist movement on October 7 in southern Israel.

Women crying in Gaza. Photo:Getty Images

The United States believes a ceasefire in Gaza would help prevent a regional conflagration, including a possible attack on Israel by Iran and its allies, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, in retaliation for the July 31 assassination of the Hamas chief in Tehran.

Negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar will resume this week, after Washington on Friday presented a truce proposal during a first round of talks in Doha.

Three people were killed in overnight bombings in Gaza, according to the Palestinian territory’s Civil Defense.

Witnesses reported shelling in Khan Yunis in the south, as well as in Jabaliya in the north and in Deir al Balah in the centre of the enclave.

One dead in Lebanon

One child was killed and seven people were wounded when Israeli shells hit the Jabaliya camp, according to rescuers.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday that it had attacked “around 30 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.”

“Soldiers eliminated dozens of armed terrorists and dismantled a large part of the terrorist infrastructure in Rafah,” in the south, the army said in a statement.

Clashes also continue on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

A Fatah party leader and a Lebanese security source said Wednesday that a Fatah official was killed in an Israeli attack on Sidon in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army confirmed on Wednesday that it had attacked commander Jalil al Maqdah, head of the armed wing of Fatah in Lebanon, whom it accuses of working for Iran.

This “assassination” is “further proof that Israel wants to unleash a full-scale war in the region”“We are in a state of crisis,” Tufiq Tirawy, a member of the Fatah Central Committee in Ramallah, the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, told AFP.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced that Israeli strikes had left at least one person dead and 19 wounded in the east of the country, hours after four people were killed in separate attacks in the south.

Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for firing Katyusha rockets at several military positions in northern Israel.

In this context of violence, which plunged Gaza into a humanitarian crisis, Blinken concluded his visit to Israel, Egypt and Qatar to press for a truce.

Divergences

“This is something that needs to be done, and it needs to be done in the coming days, and we will do everything we can to get it done,” Blinken said of the truce proposal.

The United States put forward a new proposal in negotiations in Doha last week between Israel and mediators.

Blinken said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted the plan and called on Hamas on Tuesday to do the same.

Gaza authorities believe there are thousands of bodies trapped under the rubble. Photo:Getty Images

But according to Israeli media, Netanyahu insists that Israel retain control of the Philadelphia corridor, a 14km strip along the border between Gaza and Egypt.

“From the beginning, it was said very clearly that the United States does not accept a long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel,” Blinken said, when asked about Netanyahu’s alleged comments.

For its part, Hamas said it was “eager to reach a ceasefire” but rejected the “new conditions” imposed by Israel on the US proposal.

Hostages released

The Palestinian movement is demanding the implementation of the plan announced on May 31 by US President Joe Biden, which envisages a six-week truce, an Israeli withdrawal from densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of hostages.

In a second phase, it provides for a total Israeli withdrawal from Palestinian territory.

But Netanyahu has said he will continue the war until he destroys Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

The war broke out on October 7 when Hamas fighters launched an attack that killed 1,199 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP report based on official figures.

Blinken and Netanyahu during a meeting on August 19. Photo:EFE

They also took 251 hostages, of whom 105 remain in Gaza, including 34 who the army declared dead.

The Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip has left at least 40,223 dead, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health, which did not specify how many were civilians or combatants.

The UN has said most of the dead are women and children.

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages in a raid on a tunnel in Khan Yunis.