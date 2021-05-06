US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken answered the question about disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT international payment system. He revealed the details in an interview with Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), transcript published on website Department of State.

“I don’t want to go into hypothetical questions about what we can do in the future. Let me just say that we will consider all reasonable options when it comes to trying to contain aggression, ”Blinken replied, adding that the consequences would be“ in different areas ”.

He stressed that the United States would prefer to have more stable and predictable relations with Russia, but in the end everything depends on “the actions or lack of actions of the Russian Federation.” According to him, if Russia “continues to take reckless or aggressive actions,” the United States will respond, because such steps cannot go unpunished.

Earlier, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the government is preparing for a possible disconnection of Russia from the international payment system SWIFT.

On April 29, MEPs adopted a resolution regulating measures against Russia in the event of a conflict with Ukraine. According to the document, in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the European Union undertakes to stop the import of oil and gas from the Russian Federation, disconnect Russia from the SWIFT payment system, freeze the European assets of representatives of the Russian authorities and oligarchs and prohibit them from entering the territory of the EU countries. Also, Russian officials involved in war crimes in Ukraine will have to appear before an international court.