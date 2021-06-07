The United States stands ready for a stable relationship with Russia if it changes course. This was stated by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview broadcast on Sunday, June 6, Axios…

“If she (Russia – Ed.) Changes course, we are ready to communicate,” he said. A fragment of the video was published on the publication’s page in Twitter…

Blinken said US President Joe Biden at the Geneva summit will “directly and frankly” outline to Russian leader Vladimir Putin what to expect from Washington if Moscow’s “aggressive actions” continue. At the same time, he pointed out that the United States would prefer more stable relations with the Russian Federation.

“There are things that we can do together that will help strengthen the security of our people, the Russian people, the peoples of the whole world, strategic stability, arms control,” the head of American diplomacy said.

He also considers the meeting of the leaders of the two countries the best way to discuss these issues.

At the same time, Blinken did not specify whether he was optimistic about the planned meeting of the two presidents.

Biden suggested that Putin host the summit during a telephone conversation on April 13. Several states then expressed their readiness to provide their platform for negotiations.

The meeting of the Russian and American leaders will take place on June 16 in Geneva. This will be the first personal meeting of heads of state since Biden took office as President of the United States. The trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit of the President of the Russian Federation since January 2020.

On January 26, the Kremlin shared their expectations from the meeting between Putin and Biden. As the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov noted, Moscow does not expect a complete solution of all differences and a reset in relations between Russia and the United States after the first meeting of the presidents.