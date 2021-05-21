US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, following talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, announced his intention to travel to the Middle East to meet with Palestinian and Israeli colleagues, as well as to discuss the settlement of the conflict between the two countries. This was reported on Friday, May 21, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“The Minister welcomed Secretary Blinken’s planned trip to the region, where the Secretary of State will meet with Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss reconstruction efforts and work together to build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians,” the US Foreign Policy website said. departments…

Blinken confirmed information about his trip to the Middle East region on his page in Twitter… He indicated that he was “looking forward” to meeting with the foreign minister and other Israeli and regional leaders.

On the same day, May 21, American President Joe Biden expressed gratitude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in connection with the decision of the Israeli government to end hostilities with the Gaza Strip, and also noted that the United States intends to help Israel with the restoration of the Iron Dome air defense system. “.

On May 20, the Israeli security cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine. It was reported that Israel ceased fire on May 21 at 2.00 local time (coinciding with Moscow time).

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.

According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians who have died as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes has reached 230, of which 65 are minors. More than 1.7 thousand people were injured.