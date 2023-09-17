US Secretary of State Blinken discussed grain deal with UN Secretary General Guterres

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. This was reported by the American Foreign Ministry, reports RIA News.

Among other things, the grain deal and the situation in Ukraine were discussed at the meeting. The conversation took place on the eve of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Earlier, US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington does not see any way to immediately restore the Black Sea grain initiative and blames Moscow for this. He clarified that the White House will continue to put pressure on Moscow and calls on other countries to do the same.

On September 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the current state of the grain deal. According to him, it is “on the foot.”