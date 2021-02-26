US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said that the US Air Force launched a strike in Syria, relying on intelligence information from the Iraqi side. RIA News…

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States attacked pro-Iranian militias in response to recent attacks on US and coalition troops in Iraq. According to him, the airstrike was carried out by order of the head of the White House, Joe Biden.

Lloyd Austin explained that several buildings on the Syrian-Iraqi border used by paramilitary groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, were destroyed.

“We allowed the Iraqis to develop intelligence for us, encouraged them to do so, and it helped us a lot to clarify our goals. We are confident that the target was used by the same Shiite militia that carried out strikes on American servicemen, ”the minister stressed.

As previously reported, on February 22, the green zone of Baghdad, where state institutions and foreign diplomatic missions, including the American embassy, ​​were located, came under rocket fire. At least three shells were fired at the center of the Iraqi capital.

In mid-February, the airport area of ​​the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, Erbil, where the US Air Force base is located, also came under rocket fire.