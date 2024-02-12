The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, aged 70, will resume his duties on Tuesday (Feb 13, 2024) after being discharged from Walter Reed Military Medical Center today (Feb 12, 2024), but continues to be monitored. The hospital is located in Bethesda, in the State of Maryland (United States).

The symptoms were indicative of bladder problems. He was admitted to an intensive care unit and underwent non-surgical procedures under general anesthesia to resolve the problem.

The Pentagon, the body that coordinates the country's defense, published in an official note this Monday (12.Feb.2024) that “no prolonged hospitalization is planned”.

Gregory Chesnut, director of the Murtha Cancer Center's Prostate Disease Research Center and physician to the secretary, said that “a successful recovery is anticipated and there will be close monitoring overnight”.

This is the 2nd time in 2 months that Austin get away of his duties at the Department of Defense. In January of this year, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was not informed how long he would be away to take care of his health.

His first hospitalization, at the beginning of January, was kept confidential. Not even United States President Joe Biden was aware of his condition. While he is undergoing treatment, Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks will assume duties.