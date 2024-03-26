Washington (Union)

Yesterday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed that protecting Palestinian civilians from harm during the war in Gaza is a moral and strategic necessity, stressing that the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip is an increasingly worsening humanitarian catastrophe.

Austin was speaking at the beginning of his meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Galant, at the headquarters of the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon. He said: “In Gaza today, the number of civilian casualties is very high, and the volume of humanitarian aid is very low.”

He added, “Gaza is suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe, and the situation is getting worse,” using his harshest language since the beginning of the crisis.

Israel launches a ground and air attack on Gaza, and health authorities in the Strip said it has claimed the lives of more than 32,000 Palestinians so far.

The severe food shortage raises fears of famine after hungry civilians in the Strip began searching for wild plants because there was nothing else edible. “We need to increase aid access immediately in order to avoid famine,” Austin said.

A senior defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said more aid was now flowing through land crossings, and that about 200 trucks on average were crossing into Gaza daily.

Austin's meeting with his Israeli counterpart comes after Netanyahu, the day before yesterday, canceled a visit to Washington for two of his senior aides who were scheduled to listen to American ideas regarding alternatives related to operations.

The United States is working to persuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider alternatives to a ground attack on Rafah, the last relatively safe haven for Palestinian civilians.

Austin said that he and Gallant would discuss alternative methods in Rafah. The senior defense official said Austin discussed possible measures.

Austin stressed that the security relationship between Israel and the United States is “unshakable,” adding: “The United States is Israel’s closest friend, and this will not change.”

In addition, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council announced yesterday that the United States “will continue” airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza.

help

The spokesman said, “Parachute aid operations are one of the many methods we use to provide the assistance that the Palestinians of Gaza urgently need, and we will continue to do so,” in parallel with “working relentlessly for more humanitarian assistance to arrive by land.” He stated that the White House is also seeking to establish a sea corridor to increase aid.