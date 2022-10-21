Saturday, October 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Secretary of Defense confirmed security aid for Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in World
0


close

USA

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meeting with allies in Germany.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meeting with allies in Germany.

The communication was to address issues of security and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Lloyd J. Austin, Secretary of Defense of the United States, through his Twitter account announced that he spoke with the Minister of Defense of Colombia, Iván Velásquez. The communication was to address issues of security and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

See also  NATO fears an incident on allied territory

(Also read: Appointment between Colombia and the US is anticipated to discuss the possible elimination of the visa)

Austin assured that the support that the US administration will maintain for the Colombian government.

“I spoke with Colombian Defense Minister Iván Velásquez and expressed my commitment to strengthening the defense relationship between the United States and Colombia,” the senior official said.

Austin also explained that the fight against drugs was also another of the topics addressed. According to the latest report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, it reveals that coca crops in Colombia grew by 43 percent in 2021.

“We discussed security cooperation, the fight against drugs, the implementation of the Peace Agreement and the shared respect for democracy and human rights,” Austin added.

“We affirm the importance of working together on the basis of strengthening transparency and respect for human rights”says a text that accompanies the trill of the Secretary of Defense of the United States.

“I congratulate Colombia for its advances as a main non-NATO ally and I express gratitude for the contributions to international and regional security,” Austin concluded.

See also  Putin and Biden accept Macron's proposal to hold a summit

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

These are the details of what US congressmen discussed with Petro
USA: Prisoner Executed for Appealing Conviction Alleging Mental Illness

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Secretary #Defense #confirmed #security #aid #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Cataract surgery? The ophthalmologists: expectations of up to three years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.