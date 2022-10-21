US Secretary of Defense confirmed security aid for Colombia

Lloyd J. Austin, Secretary of Defense of the United States, through his Twitter account announced that he spoke with the Minister of Defense of Colombia, Iván Velásquez. The communication was to address issues of security and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Austin assured that the support that the US administration will maintain for the Colombian government.

“I spoke with Colombian Defense Minister Iván Velásquez and expressed my commitment to strengthening the defense relationship between the United States and Colombia,” the senior official said.

Austin also explained that the fight against drugs was also another of the topics addressed. According to the latest report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, it reveals that coca crops in Colombia grew by 43 percent in 2021.

“We discussed security cooperation, the fight against drugs, the implementation of the Peace Agreement and the shared respect for democracy and human rights,” Austin added.

“We affirm the importance of working together on the basis of strengthening transparency and respect for human rights”says a text that accompanies the trill of the Secretary of Defense of the United States.

“I congratulate Colombia for its advances as a main non-NATO ally and I express gratitude for the contributions to international and regional security,” Austin concluded.

