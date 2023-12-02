“In this type of combat, the center of gravity is the civilian population,” Austin said. “If you push them into the enemy’s arms, you will substitute a strategic defeat for a tactical victory.”

He added: “Therefore, I have been making clear to Israel’s leaders that protecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza is a moral responsibility and a strategic necessity.”

He continued: “We will continue to pressure Israel to protect civilians and ensure the strong flow of humanitarian aid.”

The US Secretary of Defense highlighted: “Democracies like ours become stronger and more secure when we adhere to the law of war… This is the right thing to do.”

He added, “You know, I’ve learned a thing or two about urban warfare, from my time fighting in Iraq and leading the campaign against ISIS. The lesson learned is that you can only win urban warfare by protecting civilians.”