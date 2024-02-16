US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Photo: EFE/José Méndez

United States Secretary Antony Blinken, American President Joe Biden's right-hand man, will come to Brazil to participate in a meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) next week. The information was released by American authorities.

Blinken will also extend his trip to Argentine lands where he will meet with new president Javier Milei, in Buenos Aires.

Blinken's meeting with Lula will be to “emphasize American support for the Brazilian presidency at the G20” and to discuss bilateral and global issues, according to information in the statement made by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Among the issues that should be discussed with the PT member, Miller cited the “organization of the meeting of members' foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro, the US-Brazil partnership for labor rights, cooperation in the transition to clean energy, and celebrations of the bicentenary of diplomatic relations between Brazil and the United States”.

At the G20 ministers meeting, Blinken should focus on the search for peace and stability, social inclusion, reducing inequalities, combating hunger, controlling climate change, promoting clean energy and sustainable development, and improving global governance. He will also try to engage the other countries in the bloc in supporting the Haitian people.