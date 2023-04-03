Liaising with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Blinken said arrest of reporter is unacceptable

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, asked this Sunday (2.Apr.2023) the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, for the release of the American journalist Evan Gershkovich, from the The Wall Street Journal.

Blinken classified Gershkovich’s arrest as “unacceptable”. He said he asked for the release of the journalist and Paul Whelan – accused of spying and detained in Russia since 2018.

“I spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today to convey our deep concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist. Called for his release and the release of the wrongfully detained US citizen, Paul Whelan”, said Blinken in a post on Twitter.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was arrested by Russia’s FSB (Federal Security Service) on Thursday (30.Mar.2023). He was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg.

The Wall Street Journal denied the spying allegations. He also said that “seeks immediate release” from the reporter.

The FSB claims that the journalist “was acting under orders from the US side to collect information about the activities of one of the companies in the Russian military industrial complex, which constitute a state secret”.

The agency said Gershkovich had accreditation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Russia to work in the country. However, Russian government spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that the reporter was using his credentials to “activities that have nothing to do with journalism”.

The journalist is of Russian descent, has been living in Moscow for 6 years. He used to work for the agency Agence France-Presse and for the The New York Times. If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison.