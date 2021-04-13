The defense and diplomacy of the United States turn to their allies in Europe to address their most urgent foreign policy issues. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Germany on Tuesday from where he announced additional troops for that country, following the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump a year ago. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Brussels to address the tension between Russia and Ukraine, Iran’s nuclear program and NATO troops in Afghanistan.

The Joe Biden Administration sent its highest representatives on a tour of Europe, to ensure the support of its allies against Russia, Iran and China.

Following the departure of Donald Trump from the White House, the United States is promoting an approach of greater cooperation in diplomacy and defense with the great powers and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

But also at stake is the position Washington will take in the region, amid heightened tension over Russia’s new military actions on the border with Ukraine and while targeting China as its main threat. Likewise, it remains to be determined whether or not the US will continue with the process of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan that was carried out by the previous government.

On his first trip to Europe as Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin arrived in Germany on Monday, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Brussels on Tuesday. The announcements both make during this tour will help clarify the direction the US government will take in foreign policy.

US announces 500 additional troops for Germany

In one of the main setbacks to the decisions made by the controversial former President Donald Trump, this Tuesday from Berlin the Secretary of Defense of Joe Biden, Lloyd Austin, announced 500 additional troops for Germany and reported that his country has stopped the plans on the cut large-scale military personnel ordered by the previous government.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer during a press conference at the Bendlerblock German Ministry of Defense in Berlin, Germany, on April 13, 2021. © Kay Nietfeld / Pool / Via Reuters

“These forces will strengthen deterrence and defense in Europe. They will increase our existing capabilities to prevent conflict and, if necessary, fight and win (…) This planned increase in US personnel underscores our commitment to Germany and the entire NATO alliance, “said Austin, who also thanked Berlin for the Increased defense spending in the organization, a striking contrast to Trump’s repeated statements that Germany was a weak security partner that did not contribute a fair share to the alliance.

The current Pentagon chief made the announcement after a meeting with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who said it is a “strong sign” of a healthy relationship between the United States and Germany.

The exact number of military personnel that the United States will leave on German soil is still under discussion. In 2020, Washington ordered its troop numbers cut from 24,000 to 12,000 in retaliation for what Trump saw as Germany’s refusal to spend more on its own defense.

The deployment of the additional soldiers is now scheduled to occur in the coming months and will include a multi-domain task force, with artillery, air and missile defense, intelligence, cyber, space and electronic capabilities, as well as a fire command that will enhance readiness. and the ability of the forces to work with allies in the region.

US assures “unwavering support” to Ukraine against Russia

Meanwhile, from Brussels, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, focused on the new concern in Europe over the recent movement of Russian troops towards the border with Ukraine, a growing tension after Moscow joined the Crimea region in 2014.

In talks with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken assured him of the “unwavering support” of the United States for Ukraine’s territorial integrity in the face of Moscow’s aggression.

“The secretary expressed concern about Russia’s deliberate actions to increase tensions with Ukraine, including through its aggressive rhetoric and misinformation, increased ceasefire violations, and troop movements in and near occupied Crimea. the borders of Ukraine, “the State Department said in a statement.

The conflict in this part of the continent also further deepens the weak relationship between Moscow and Washington. President Joe Biden proposed a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reduce tensions.

However, “President Biden also made it clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference,” the White House said in a statement.

NATO appeals to India to counter China’s military strengthening

Simultaneously, and in view of China’s military boom, mainly in the “Indo-Pacific” region, of interest to the United States, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged India on Tuesday to collaborate with the Atlantic Alliance.

“We must be clear about the challenges that accompany the rise of China. China is matching its military power to its economic power and has tripled its military spending in the last decade,” Stoltenberg said in a video conference in the framework of the Raisina dialogues, a Annual political and economic forum organized by the Indian Government in New Delhi.

Without specifying how the cooperation would be conducted, Stoltenberg said there is great potential for both sides to work without the need to involve military missions. “There are many ways to work together,” he said.

The United States Government is also promoting its tour in Europe at a time when it tries to save the nuclear agreement with Iran, in Vienna, in which several powers such as Germany and France intervene.

The recent attack on the largest uranium enrichment plant in the Islamic Republic, of which Israel is accused, is now a new sticking point affecting the negotiations.

In response Tehran announced that it will start enriching uranium by 60%. It is required to be 90% to create an atomic bomb, which has the negotiations on the tightrope.

The United States demands the cessation of the violation of the original pact signed in 2015 and that does not allow an enrichment of more than 3.4%, while the Hassan Rouhani government pressures for Washington to withdraw all economic sanctions without conditions.

With Reuters, AP and EFE