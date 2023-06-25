Home page politics

Split

Did the USA already know before the uprising of the Wagner group around Yevgeny Prigozhin? According to US media, even Putin was said to have been informed.

According to media reports, US intelligence services had prior information about plans by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin to instigate an uprising against the military leadership in Moscow. Intelligence officials alerted officials from the White House, Defense Department and Congress to the possibility of unrest in Russia a day before the uprising began, the reported Washington Post and the New York Times on Saturday evening (local time).

The secret services of the Washington Post according to the middle of the month. In the middle of the week, the clues had become so thick that there were a series of secret service briefings in Washington, it said New York Times. The Washington Post According to US intelligence officials, they assume that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself was informed about the planned rebellion at least a day before the uprising began.

Power struggle in Russia escalates – until Prigozhin withdraws his Wagner troops

The power struggle between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership, which had been smoldering for months, escalated dramatically on Friday evening. Wagner fighters invaded Russia from Ukraine with the aim of overthrowing the military leadership in Moscow. In the city of Rostov-on-Don, the mercenaries captured the army headquarters for southern Russia. During the course of Saturday, the mercenaries penetrated into the Lipetsk region around 400 kilometers south of Moscow.

Wagner Group fighters on a tank in the city of Rostov. © Roman Romokhov/AFP

On Saturday evening, Prigozhin surprisingly made a U-turn and announced the return of his mercenaries to their camps. According to the Kremlin, in return for ending their uprising, Prigozhin and his fighters will not be prosecuted and Prigozhin is to leave for Belarus. This would “avoid a bloodbath”. (afp)