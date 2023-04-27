Home page politics

Must fear surveillance of his house by US secret services: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). © Kay Nietfeld/Christian Charisius/dpa/Montage

The friend is listening: According to the Pentagon leaks, the secret services are monitoring Boris Pistorius’ Defense Ministry. Something else was promised.

Berlin – Espionage in its own ranks: According to a media report, the United States should monitor communication in the German Ministry of Defense. This reveals a secret document that was made public in the course of the US leaks and about which the Time together with the ARD has reported. Accordingly, the US security services spied on a meeting between German officials and a Chinese delegation. Is German-American relations threatened by a new wiretapping scandal like that of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU)?

According to the report, the meeting took place on February 20 this year. The ministers of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) wanted to debate with the Chinese military about relaxing the relationship between the two countries. There had previously been close coordination on the subject in the federal government.

Pentagon leaks: US secret services are said to have monitored Pistorius’ Ministry of Defense

According to the Pentagon leaks, the Germans apparently followed a clear line during the conversation, which was definitely in the interests of the United States. According to the findings of the US secret services, they had “made it clear to the Chinese delegation that no further cooperation in the field of defense” was possible as long as Beijing acted in a non-transparent and isolated manner, the wiretapping specialists noted Time in their paper on oversight of the Department of Defense. The traffic light coalition is “aware that the People’s Republic of China has started a ‘charm offensive’ in the face of great US pressure”. The rejection of a deeper cooperation is understood as an “act of solidarity with the USA”.

This is what it says in the secret document from the Pentagon leaks that has now become known. It is classified with the addition “signal intelligence” (si) – which indicates interception measures in telephone, chats and e-mails. After research by Time and ARD, the content of the American recordings corresponds fairly closely to the content of the conversation. However, the Ministry of Defense has so far not wanted to issue an official statement on the matter.

US espionage on Department of Defense goes back to US leak by Jack Teixeira

It is unclear to what extent the document is genuine. The paper is part of the Pentagon leaks that were made public the week before last. The 21-year-old national guard and IT specialist Jack Teixeira from the Massachusetts Air National Guard had photographed the secret US documents, partially copied them and then leaked them via an online platform. Just days later, the FBI arrested the mole on his porch. Now he faces a year in prison. Among other things, his action revealed secrets about the Ukraine war.

Wiretapping campaign like Merkel? In Berlin, surveillance by the Ministry of Defense causes frowns

In the case of the Defense Ministry, the content of the German-Chinese talks is less explosive. Rather, the fact that the US secret services continue to eavesdrop on German authorities should raise a frown in German politics. Almost ten years ago, the NSA scandal had destroyed German-American relations for years, when it became known that the Americans had even bugged Chancellor Merkel. “Eavesdropping among friends, that’s not possible,” the head of government said during a visit to Washington, wresting the promise from then-President Barack Obama that the activities would be stopped.

But Obama’s promise may only apply to Merkel personally. The US security services are still not stopping at the German authorities. But in Berlin they don’t want to put the case too high at first – also considering the fact that the German services are dependent on an exchange with American partners. In the ARD Green politician Konstantin von Notz urged caution. “You have to talk to the Americans first and clarify,” he said, “how the espionage could have happened.” (jkf)