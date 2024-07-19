Axios: Suspicious Person at Rally Discovered Minutes Before Trump’s Speech

The US Secret Service received information about a suspicious person at the site of Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, nine minutes before his speech. This important detail is written by the portal Axios.

The service’s employees told the House of Representatives legislators about this at a closed briefing on Wednesday, July 17. Thus, the special services received information about a suspicious person on the outer perimeter of the territory at 17:51 local time (00:51 Moscow time), while Trump went on stage at 18:00 (01:00 Moscow time).

Shots were fired 11 minutes after the politician began his speech. According to the released audio recording, security services described the location from which the attacker fired as an “area of ​​concern.”

Recall that the assassination attempt on Trump occurred on July 13 during a campaign event in Butler (Pennsylvania). During the speech, the politician was wounded in the ear, and the shooter was eliminated by Secret Service snipers.

Later, American media reported that the sniper, who was part of the tactical security team for Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania, had provided information about the shooter before the assassination attempt.

As specified, the sniper noticed the shooter looking through the scope and took his photo. He transmitted information about him to the command post minutes before the shots were fired. After that, two police officers tried to climb onto the roof, but the criminal had already started shooting.